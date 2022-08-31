Sony Michel spent last season with the Rams and he may be back in Los Angeles this year.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Michel is set to meet with the Chargers on Wednesday.

Michel was released by the Dolphins as part of their cut to 53 players this week. Michel ran 208 times for 845 yards and four touchdowns for the Rams in the regular season last year and added 80 yards on 26 carries during the postseason.

The Chargers have Austin Ekeler at the top of their running back depth chart. Fourth-round pick Isaiah Spiller joins Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree on the current roster, but Michel’s arrival would likely cost someone a job.

Sony Michel to visit with Chargers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk