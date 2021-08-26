Sony Michel 'surprised' by trade from Patriots to Rams

Sony Michel 'surprised' by departure from New England originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Earlier in the offseason, the New England Patriots declined Sony Michel's fifth-year option on his rookie contract and drafted another running back in the fourth round, adding to an already-crowded position group.

Still, the newest member of the Los Angeles Rams said that he was "surprised" by his departure from New England on Wednesday.

"I would assume that most people, when they're traded, they're surprised a little bit," Michel said, via ESPN.

Michel, the 31st overall pick in the 2018 draft, said that a trade wasn't anything he'd thought about "at all," even with the presence of Damien Harris, James White, Rhamondre Stevens, JJ White and Brandon Bolden in the backfield.

"Last two days kind of just been, the best way I can put it is football terminology, sudden change," Michel said.

The Patriots and Rams ultimately settled on a package that sent Michel to the west coast in exchange for a sixth-round pick in next year's draft and a fourth-round pick in 2023 after their initial deal was found to have violated NFL rules.

Michel was the second running back the Patriots had drafted in the first round under Bill Belichick, the first since Laurence Maroney in 2006. Like Maroney, Michel won't be receiving a second contract in New England, though he does leave town with a Super Bowl ring -- won against his new team.

"It's like, something suddenly happens and you just got to get ready to kind of execute," Michel said. "Not much time could be wasted. Just kind of got to get up, get ready to go and kind of get adjusted, acclimated with the new adjustment."