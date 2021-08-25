Sony Michel reacts to trade from Patriots on Instagram

Michel reacts to trade from Patriots on Instagram originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Sony Michel's career with the New England Patriots came to an end Wednesday when they traded the running back to the Los Angeles Rams for two draft picks.

Michel played three seasons for the Patriots after they selected him out of Georgia with the No. 32 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Michel reacted to the trade with an Instagram story posted Wednesday afternoon. The caption read, "It was a pleasure."

Check out the post in the photo below:

Michel was a key member of the Patriots' Super Bowl LIII-winning team during the 2018 season, tallying a rookie record with six rushing touchdowns in a single playoff run.

The 26-year-old running back now joins the team he helped the Patriots beat in Super Bowl LIII.