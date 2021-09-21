Sony Michel poised for bigger role, even if Darrell Henderson Jr. plays vs. Bucs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron DaSilva
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Rams acquired Sony Michel from the Patriots not to make him their starting running back, but to add depth behind Darrell Henderson Jr. in case of injury. Well, it only took two weeks for Henderson to get banged up, suffering a rib cartilage injury in the rams’ win over the Colts on Sunday afternoon.

Michel replaced Henderson and had 10 carries for 46 yards, looking good in his first extended action with the Rams. He’s poised to maintain a bigger role in Week 3 against the Buccaneers, even if Henderson is able to play.

Sean McVay indicated on Monday that in a case where Henderson is healthy enough to suit up, he may not get his typical workload because the Rams want to give him time to recover from this injury. That means Michel could be the starter and get the majority of the touches as Henderson heals up.

“We want to give him as much time as possible to get as healthy as possible. This is something that if the pain subsides, then we will be confident to be able to utilize him,” McVay said of Henderson. “Does that mean he starts and plays the amount of reps? What yesterday was a good, positive reflection of was that Sony got into the rhythm of a game, got a handful of caries. That was good for me to see. That was good for our players to see and I thought he did a nice job closing it out. So you can definitely expect to see Sony, and Jake (Funk) possibly utilized more this week. We’re hopeful and optimistic that we’ll get Darrell back, but that will be something that we’ll monitor throughout the course of the week. But we’ve got to take the approach that those guys have to get ready to carry the load, and if Darrell can go, then that’s a positive for us.”

Michel was a starter with the Patriots, making 28 starts in three seasons with New England. He averaged a respectable 4.3 yards per carry in 40 games, with a career-best 5.7 YPC average in 2020.

McVay obviously liked what he saw from Michel when he was with the Patriots, and some of that came through in Sunday’s win over the Colts. The Rams coach shared some of his thoughts on Michel’s performance, giving him credit for running strong and improving as the game went on.

“I thought he did a nice job. When we had to run the football in some of those key drives, especially on the full-play response to retake the lead, I thought he had a really good run versus a fire zone pressure,” McVay said. “Then when we got the ball back, when it’s a 24-24 game and how much we leaned on him and he was able to churn out a bunch of good yards – even in some of the four-minute situations where you know you’re running into heavy box counts. Thought he was strong. I thought he got better as he got more carries, where you’re kind of getting into the flow of a game, which is always a challenging thing for those skill players as they’re rotating. But you can see this as a guy that’s been in a lot of big-time games and I thought Sony really ingratiated himself. He did a nice job with that yesterday and I was pleased with Sony, for sure.”

The Rams will monitor Henderson’s health throughout the week, and it sounds like he’ll be held out of practice in an attempt to let him heal. He’ll be re-evaluated on Friday, which will likely determine whether he’ll be able to play or not on Sunday.

Michel is more than capable of handling a bigger workload, it’s just that depth is a concern with Jake Funk being the only other backup on the 53-man roster.

Recommended Stories

  • Sony Michel

    Fearless Forecast Week 3: 1.3 REC, 8.8 YDSProjected Points: 8.81

  • Mac Jones on lack of downfield throws: It’s about taking what the defense gives you

    Through the first two games of Mac Jones‘ NFL career, the Patriots offense has relied on short throws to move the ball and Jones has been effective at executing them. Jones has completed just under 74 percent of his passes and he hasn’t turned the ball over, which wasn’t enough to get the Pats a [more]

  • Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa leaves Bills game on cart after big hit, replaced by Jacoby Brissett

    Tagovailoa sustained a rib injury on a big hig by A.J. Epenesa.

  • How Bryce Young compares to Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa after three starts

    Bryce Young passed his first road test over the weekend, tossing three touchdowns while helping Alabama escape The Swamp with a 31-29 victory over Florida. Not a bad stat line, considering he is working with an offense that lost two first-round receivers, a first-round running back and three starters on the offensive line. At his current rate, Young is on pace for 3,216 yards and 40 touchdowns through the air by the time Alabama wraps up its regular-season schedule.

  • Davis Mills gets his first start on Thursday night

    Before Justin Fields or Trey Lance make their first NFL start, Davis Mills will get his initial starting assignment. The rookie third-rounder from Stanford becomes QB1 for the Texans on Thursday night against the Panthers. Coach David Culley announced the development on Tuesday, after explaining that normal starter Tyrod Taylor will miss the game with [more]

  • Detroit Lions stock watch: Won't be long until rookie Derrick Barnes plays more

    A fourth-round pick out of Purdue, Detroit Lions rookie LB Derrick Barnes has played sparingly on defense through the season's first two games

  • Aaron Jones recovered pendant with father’s ashes

    There’s good news out of Green Bay for running back Aaron Jones. The running back has recovered the lost necklace that had a pendant filled with his father’s ashes. One of the Packers’ trainers found it well after the game had ended. “[He] found it, so we’re perfect,” Jones told 97.3 The Game, via Rob [more]

  • Tua Tagovailoa leaves game with rib injury

    Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the sideline during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against Buffalo with a rib injury.

  • PFF: Grades from West Virginia's 27-21 win over Virginia Tech

    WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

  • Week 3 Pickups: Is Tony Pollard better than Zeke?

    Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski go over some of the injury news coming out of Sunday’s NFL games and give you some waiver wire pickups and drops that could help for fantasy football team this year. Also, a recap of Sunday night’s exciting Ravens win over the Chiefs and answers to these questions: Is Carolina underrated? Are the Raiders actually good? What’s going on with Buffalo’s offense? Is Rondale Moore a flash in the pan?

  • 49ers signing Jacques Patrick off Bengals practice squad

    With more injury concerns, the 49ers poaching a running back from another team. According to multiple reports, San Francisco is signing Jacques Patrick off of Cincinnati’s practice squad. Patrick went undrafted in 2019 and ended up signing with the XFL, playing for the Tampa Bay Vipers. He was on the Bengals’ practice squad in 2020 [more]

  • Giants WR Kenny Golladay says he was yelling at OC Jason Garrett, not QB Daniel Jones

    Giants wideout Kenny Golladay says he was yelling at offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, not QB Daniel Jones during loss to WFT last Thursday.

  • Report: Jalen Green, Danuel House Jr. faring well together in Rockets’ scrimmages

    According to Kelly Iko, an intrasquad scrimmage team of Jalen Green, Danuel House Jr., Alperen Sengun, and Anthony Lamb is playing well.

  • Peyton and Eli Manning rip Patriots, welcome Red Zone Robby G’s puppy and move to 2-0 on MNF broadcasts

    Peyton and Eli Manning had quips about the Pats and welcomed Rob Gronkowski and Pat McAfee on their second Monday Night Football broadcast.

  • Mac Jones confirms Nick Saban's love for 'deez nuts' jokes

    Patriots rookie QB and Alabama product Mac Jones says his former head coach Nick Saban does indeed enjoy making "deez nuts" jokes.

  • U.S. House to test Republican roadblock in Tuesday debt-limit vote

    The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday was scheduled to debate and vote on legislation to fund the federal government through Dec. 3 and raise the nation's borrowing limit, according to the House Appropriations Committee. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer set the stage for a showdown with Republicans on Monday when they said they would combine spending and debt measures in one bill, despite Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's vow to block an increase in the $28.4 trillion debt ceiling. Democrats have the votes to pass the measure in the House, but cannot get it through the Senate without Republican support.

  • DFS: NFL Week 3 building blocks, fades and bargains on Yahoo

    Dalton Del don takes an early look at the DFS salaries for Week 3, revealing which players he's building around, who to fade and some bargains for your lineup.

  • Fantasy Football: Four key WR takeaways from Week 2

    With Week 2 in the books, Troy King highlights some eye-opening WR performances.

  • It's a Sony Michel outlook with Rams' injured Darrell Henderson questionable to play

    Starting running back Darrell Henderson is injured again, but that's why the Rams acquired Sony Michel, who carried himself very well against the Colts.

  • Tatis botches popup, Cards beat Padres 8-7, win 8th straight

    San Diego center fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. dropped Nolan Arenado’s bases-loaded popup and heaved the ball home, leading to a five-run first inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Padres 8-7 Sunday for an eight-game winning streak. “Looking back, maybe you'd take the out at second,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said. San Diego starter Jake Arrieta left soon after the error with an injury.