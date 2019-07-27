Sony Michel and David Andrews return to practice on Day 3 of Patriots camp

According to the Patriots' Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio, running back Sony Michel will practice Saturday on the first day of training camp that involves pads.

Michel started camp on the PUP list, so for him, getting to participate in contact drills is a good sign for his long term health this season.

The former first round pick out of the University of Georgia had a slow start to his rookie season in 2018, but came on strong to finish the year with 931 yards and six touchdowns.

He was a focal point to the Patriots' ground game that helped them capture their sixth Super Bowl championship, and should expect another heavy workload in his sophomore campaign as Tom Brady plays into his age-42 season.

Center David Andrews, who also missed the first two days of camp with an injury, will also return to practice Saturday. Caserio described him as "day-to-day" so we can assume the injury Andrews had was a minor one.

Andrews started all 16 games for the Patriots last season for an offensive line that was one of the best in football.

All in all, a very good sign for the Patriots offense, especially the running game early in training camp.

