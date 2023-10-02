Sons of Rockford Lutheran's two winningest basketball coaches are school's golf stars

Jake Guse was supposed to be known for playing basketball.

“Guse has always been a basketball name,” he said.

His dad was the star point guard on a storied early 1990s Rockford Lutheran team that included current Rockford Public Schools superintendent Ehren Jarrett and power forward Eric Clark, who would go on to play in the Big East and lead Rutgers in rebounding. His dad is now Lutheran’s coach, with a school-record 288 victories in 13 seasons.

Carlson has also been a familiar basketball name at Lutheran. Jake Guse’s best friend is the son of Lutheran girls basketball coach Joni Carlson, who also owns the program record for wins: 336 of them in 16 seasons.

Both boys are also varsity basketball players.

“I never thought I would be golfing,” Luke Carlson said. “I always thought golf was weird, but I started golfing because of (Jake).”

Now the two juniors hope to lead Lutheran to a state golf trophy, if they can get past Monday’s Class 1A Sherrard Sectional at Fyre Lake Golf Club.

“I think we could even win state,” Guse said. “I think we have enough talent.”

Guse, Carlson and a third junior, Big Northern champ Joey Luna, headline a tight-knit team that grew up together playing other sports.

“I played basketball my whole childhood,” Carlson said. “I was forced to play basketball – but I also wanted to play basketball.”

Guse has always been a golfer. Even before he started school, he was playing at Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Country Club.

But with his dad and his two older brothers, not his school mates.

“I never thought my friends would be golfers,” Guse said. “I thought we were always going to play baseball and basketball together. For us to be golfers is really weird to me. I never saw them as golfers.”

Carlson was drawn to finally join him in eighth grade. By ninth grade, they all were in the starting lineup.

“Almost the whole golf team is Little League buddies and basketball buddies who gravitated toward golf,” Guse’s dad said. “When COVID hit, a lot of the kids went from playing here and there to this was the only thing we can do and man, I love this sport.”

Guse and Carlson love it so much that Tom Guse can’t get two of his varsity basketball players to practice until golf season ends.

“I asked Luke to give me an hour a day in the gym this summer,” Tom Guse said, “and he said, ‘I am not going to go in there one time.’ ”

Instead, Jake Guse nearly became the youngest champion in the 96-year history of the Men’s City golf tournament, making up five strokes on the last day before losing in a playoff to three-time champion Robert Dofflemyer III.

Guse has been the team’s star since his freshman year. Last year, he won conference by seven strokes. He has been beating his dad since sixth grade.

“But I did beat him one time this summer,” Tom Guse said. "And I rubbed it in pretty hard. I have the ball to prove it. I dated it and it’s on my mantle.”

“It was cool for him, for him to beat me,” Jake Guse said. “It had been awhile. Everyone has their good days and he had a really good day. To see him win just shows how golf can go back and forth and how you can go from playing your best golf to bad golf very quick.”

Golf may be mercurial, but not how far Jake Guse hits a golf ball. That never seems to change.

“I hit it pretty far,” said Carlson, who routinely drives the ball 280 or 290 yards, “but I will hit a drive as good as possible and I will look up and Jake is still 20 yards ahead of me, which doesn’t make any sense, because he is not stronger than me.”

In the Men’s City, Guse hit an 8-iron over 200 yards on the final hole to help force the playoff. He started out-driving his dad around the same time he started beating him, hitting the ball over 250 yards as early as seventh grade.

“I have always been able to hit the ball far, even when I was little,” Guse said. “That is a big thing. It especially was for my brother (Brock). He could hit the ball far, which was his whole personality on the golf course.

“That rubbed off on me. It’s not the only thing that made me love golf, but hitting it far helped me like it even more.”

Jake Guse loves golf so much he hopes to play in college and make it his career.

“You look back on when they were little,” Tom Guse said of his son and Luke Carlson, “and you had no idea this was going to be the sport for them. But they both love playing golf.”

