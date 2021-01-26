Sons of former NFL players Kurt Warner and Ed McCaffrey among latest to transfer from Nebraska

Nebraska’s offense is going to look a lot different in 2021.

QB Luke McCaffrey, the son of former NFL wide receiver Ed McCaffrey, and WR Kade Warner, the son of NFL Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner, have both put their names in the transfer portal and are looking for new schools. McCaffrey saw significant playing time during the 2020 season and Warner, a former walk-on, was a team captain this past season as Nebraska went 3-5.

McCaffrey opened the 2020 season as the backup quarterback to Adrian Martinez. He made two starts and saw playing time in seven of Nebraska’s eight games. He was 48-of-76 passing for 466 yards and a touchdown and six interceptions while carrying the ball 65 times for 364 yards and three scores.

With McCaffrey’s likely departure, Martinez is now the only QB on Nebraska’s roster that’s seen collegiate playing time. And he’s also the only player coming back for 2021 who rushed for over 100 yards in 2020.

McCaffrey’s decision to transfer comes after his brother Dylan put his name in the transfer portal at Michigan. Dylan McCaffrey had served as a backup in Ann Arbor over the past three seasons and played in 10 games combined in 2018 and 2019. Luke and Dylan McCaffrey are the younger brothers of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey.

Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey is looking for a new school. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Kade Warner has 30 career catches

Warner’s production declined in each of the three years he played at Nebraska. He had 17 catches for 95 yards in 2018 but had just eight catches for 101 yards in 2019. In 2020, he had five catches for 40 yards and saw his playing time diminish as the season went on.

Warner and McCaffrey join former wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson among the Nebraska players who have left the team in the offseason. Robinson transferred earlier this offseason to Kentucky to be closer to his family. Robinson was the team’s most dynamic offensive player and had 701 total yards in 2020.

With McCaffrey gone, it won’t be surprising to see Nebraska look for a QB in the transfer market ahead of the 2021 season. Consistent quarterback play has been an issue during Scott Frost’s three-year tenure at Nebraska. The Huskers are just 12-20 under Frost and Martinez hasn’t capitalized on his breakout freshman season. He completed over 65 percent of his passes in 2018 and had 25 total TDs in 11 games. But he’s scored just 28 TDs in 17 games since and has thrown 12 interceptions after throwing just eight in 2018.

In addition to McCaffrey and Warner, backup center Will Farniok is also pursuing a transfer. Farniok appeared in four games total over the past two seasons. He is the younger brother of Matt Farniok, a four-year starter for the Huskers.

