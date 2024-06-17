Sons of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez decide between Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe

The sons of two of football’s all-time greatest forwards have been made to choose between two current icons of the global game, including Manchester City’s superstar.

The Norwegian forward is often at the centre of global football debates, having established himself as arguably football’s finest centre-forward at present, despite intense competition from across the game.

But following two decades of competition between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at the very top of the sport, supporters have aligned Haaland with France international Kylian Mbappe when it comes to football’s next big individual battle.

The latest to have been quizzed on who they prefer between the Frenchman and Norwegian international are the sons of tow Barcelona icons, and two all-time greats to emerge from the South American game in the last 30 years.

Speaking with La Fundación José Ramón de la Morena, as translated and relayed by City Report, the sons of Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi were asked to pick between Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Real Madrid’s latest acquisition, Kylian Mbappe.

Benjamin Suarez, whilst admitting that his ‘idol’ was his father, was bold in his decision, as he explained, “For me, always my idol that’s not my father (Luis Suarez) is (Erling) Haaland.”

Thiago Messi came to an identical conclusion, but was more diplomatic in his response as he explained, “Truthfully they both have their own best qualities, but if I have to choose one… I’ll go with Haaland, I’ve always liked him.”

Kylian Mbappe is currently away on international duty with France this summer, as Les Bleus go in search of a European Championships crown in Germany over the coming weeks, facing stern competition from the likes of Spain, England, and the hosts.

As for Erling Haaland, the 23-year-old will take on an extended period of rest and recovery with friends and family, taking in the culture and sunshine of southern France and Spain over the last few weeks.

He and Manchester City teammate Oscar Bobb, as well as Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, failed to qualify for the 2024 European Championships with their native Norway, but could see the free summer as an added bonus to their preparations for the 2024/25 club season.