Sons of Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders set to face off Saturday

One of the greatest matchups in NFL history is going to be recaptured this Saturday in college football when #8 ranked USC faces off against the surprise Colorado Buffaloes. In the late eighties and early nineties, there was not a better one-on-one matchup to watch on Sundays than when Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders attempted to guard the greatest wide receiver of all time Jerry Rice.

It was a blessing for fans at the time to witness greatness at that level, and younger fans on Saturday will get a taste of that greatness.

Both the son of Deion Sanders and Jerry Rice will face off this Saturday, and they are both two of the most impactful players at their position in the NCAA. Shilo Sanders has shown out as one of the most dynamic corners in football, showing out as the Buffaloes’ best defensive player, and was key in their wins over TCU and Colorado State.

Brenden Rice has been the leading touchdown scorer for a Caleb Williams lead offense and has truly exploded onto the seen in the first three games with over 250 yards and five touchdowns.

It’s not guaranteed that these players will line up from each other the entire game, but it is a safe bet that they will see snaps against one another. When they do line up across one another the entirety of football fandom will be watching, hoping to recapture shots of the past and glimpse pieces of the future with these bright young stars.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire