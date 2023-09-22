Sonora football's Edgar DeLuna named Class 2A Built Ford Tough Texas HS Player of the Week

Please consider a subscription. Much of the coverage for the 2023-24 season will be exclusive to subscribers.

Sonora football's senior runningback/linebacker Edgar DeLuna was selected as the Class 2A Week 4 2023 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week.

In a 45-18 win over Alpine last Friday night, DeLuna made his impact felt on both sides of the football. The senior tallied 218 yards on 16 carries, including a 94-yard touchdown run, one of four rushing touchdowns on the day for this impact player. DeLuna also hauled in five receptions for 71 yards. On defense, he registered 20 total tackles, three tackles for loss, including a sack for the Broncos.

Sonora head coach Blake Weston on DeLuna's performance this season: "Edgar has led us on the defensive side since his sophomore year. This year, he has had to take on more of a roll offensively and he doesn’t disappoint. Edgar is a very smart football player and a great combination of power and finesse at the running back position. He makes people miss and doesn’t mind getting the tough yards as well. He wants the ball in his hands and so far, that has been a great thing for the Broncos. Defensively he is extremely hard to block and plays sideline-to-sideline. When you need a big play on either side of the ball, Edgar DeLuna is there."

Sonora running back Edgar Deluna is pulled down by Hawley linebacker Keagan Ables during Saturday's Class 2A Div. I semifinal game in San Angelo Nov. 26, 2022. Final score was 57-26, Hawley.

High school football: Sonora's Edgar DeLuna voted Standard-Times High School Athlete of the Week

After four games, DeLuna helped lead the Broncos to a 4-0 record. During that same time span, he has 62 carries for 965 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. On defense, he’s recorded 55 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception.

By being selected this week, DeLuna will ultimately be eligible to become the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Year.

During each week of the 2023 regular season, fans, coaches, and media are asked to nominate players at FordPlayeroftheWeek.com, as well as catch up with winners, view video clips of players in action and get the latest program details. Fans will be able to follow the conversation on social media by using #FordPOTW and share the recognition of these outstanding individuals each week.

Additionally, fans are encouraged to catch all the action on Bally Sports Southwest. The network is teaming with Ford and Texas Ford dealers to keep honor award winners through its weekly television show. Each week, television crews will travel to communities across Texas, spotlighting players who excel on the field, in the classroom and in their communities. The half-hour Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program will air on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 a.m.

How the program works The Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program recognizes one high school student-athlete in six of the state’s athletic classifications each week of the regular season.

Nominees must excel in three categories:

Individual performance on the field, including significant statistics from that week’s game

Contribution to the team’s success through individual leadership abilities

Performance off the field, including academic success and good community citizenship

At the end of the regular season, Ford and its advisory board will select one student-athlete from the 11 weekly winners to be the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Year in each classification. Following the championship games, honorees will be recognized at a banquet next year.

High school football: A big night from Lake View's Michael Duran and more top performers from Week 4

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Sonora's DeLuna named 2A Built Ford Tough Texas HS Player of the Week