Sonora boys golf claims first UIL State Championship

SAN ANGELO, — For the first time in program history, the Sonora Broncos boys golf team are UIL Golf State Champions.

The team of Dylan Ford, Weston Fisher, Raul Arredondo, Jayden Welborn, and Juan Castillo carded a two-day total of 626 to win the Class 2A title by nine shots over New Home.

Individually, Ford and Fisher were the highest individual finishers for the Broncos, both finishing tied for 6th after carding a total score of 149 over the two days of action.

