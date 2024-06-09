Sonoma Xfinity results: Shane van Gisbergen wins 2nd race in a row

Shane van Gisbergen scored his second consecutive Xfinity Series win of the season Saturday night at Sonoma Raceway.

Van Gisbergen took the lead from Austin Hill on a restart with 11 laps to go. Van Gisbergen got his right side tires in the dirt on Turn 2 and made contact with Hill, focing him up the track.

"That last restart, I was just making a hole no matter what," van Gisbergen said after the race. "It felt like a pretty cool move. Hopefully, it was good to watch. That was just hard, hard racing."

At Circuit of the Americas in March, Hill got into van Gisbergen to take the lead late and van Gisbergen moved him out of the lead, which allowed Kyle Larson to get by both and win.

Asked that given what took place at COTA with Hill, if it was fair game on that final restart, van Gisbergen said: "100 percent."

Sheldon Creed finished second. Sam Mayer placed third, Austin Green was fourth and Hill finished fifth.

More than a dozen cars were collected in a crash at the beginning of the final stage. Brandon Jones, Ty Gibbs, Jeb Burton and Josh Williams were eliminated.

Stage 1 winner: Shane van Gisbergen

Stage 2 winner: Ty Gibbs

Who had a good race: Shane van Gisbergen won a stage and the race to collect six playoff points a week after winning at Portland and collecting five playoff points. ... Austin Green, making his third career series start, finished a career-best fourth. ... Sheldon Creed's runner-up marked the ninth time he has finished second in a race. He still seeks his first series win. Dale Jarrett and Daniel Hemric hold the series record of 10 runner-up finishes before their first Xfinity win.

Who had a bad race: Brandon Jones was collected in the multi-car crash and failed to finish a race for the fifth time this season. He placed last in the 38-car field. He entered 23 points below the cutline but fell further back with this incident. ... Ty Gibbs led 26 laps but was collected in the multi-car crash and finished 35th. ... Hailie Deegan placed 32nd, the fourth time in the last five races she has finished 30th or worse.

Next: The series next races June 15 at Iowa Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network)