Sonoma Xfinity results driver points

SONOMA, Calif. — Aric Almirola led the final 15 laps to win the inaugural Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday.

It is Almirola’s fourth career Xfinity Series win.

The top four finishers were Cup drivers. AJ Allmendinger placed second. Kyle Larson, who won both stages, was third. Ty Gibbs placed fourth. Parker Kligerman was the top Xfinity Series regular, finishing fifth.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

John Hunter Nemechek is the points leader after Saturday’s race at Sonoma. He has a four-point lead on Austin Hill. Justin Allgaier is third in the standings, 25 points behind Nemechek after 14 races. Parker Kligerman’s fifth-place finish moved him from 14th in the standings to 12th, which would be the final transfer spot to the playoffs. Twelve races remain until the playoffs being.

Read more about NASCAR

Aric Almirola wins inaugural Xfinity race at Sonoma Sonoma Cup starting lineup Denny Hamlin wins Cup pole at Sonoma

Sonoma Xfinity results, driver points originally appeared on NBCSports.com