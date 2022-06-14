Sonoma penalty report: Cliff Daniels suspended; No. 51 loses points

NASCAR officials issued penalties Tuesday to a pair of NASCAR Cup Series teams stemming from violations during last weekend‘s events at Sonoma Raceway.

No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet crew chief Cliff Daniels and crew members Donnie Tasser and Brandon Johnson have been suspended from the next four events, through New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s race weekend on July 17. Kyle Larson’s No. 5 machine lost a tire on Sunday at the California road course, a violation of Section 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle.

Hendrick will not appeal the penalty.

Separately, Rick Ware Racing and Cody Ware have been penalized with the loss of 20 NASCAR Cup Series championship team owner and driver points after multiple inspection failures. The No. 51 team failed pre-qualifying inspection four times, sending Ware to the rear of the field to start Sunday’s race and mandating a pass-through penalty after the green flag.

The series next races at 5 p.m. ET on June 26 at Nashville Superspeedway on NBC.