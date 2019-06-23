Sonoma NASCAR: Truex fends off JGR Toyota team-mate Busch to win
Joe Gibbs Racing's Martin Truex Jr clinched his fourth NASCAR Cup Series victory of the 2019 season, resisting late pressure from team-mate Kyle Busch at Sonoma.
Busch made his final pitstop three laps later than Truex Jr, and carried a tyre advantage into the final 23 laps of the 90-lap race.
Emerging eight seconds adrift of his race leading team-mate, Busch rapidly closed the gap initially, although after drawing to within two seconds of Truex Jr with 12 laps remaining, the margin then stabilised.
Truex maintained that cushion over the remaining laps and crossed the line with a 1.8-second advantage, to match both Busch's tally of 2019 victories and his Cup career total of four road-course wins.
Both drivers started stage three towards the front of the field - with Truex leading the pack and Busch in fourth - utilising a pit strategy in which they sacrificed points by pitting prior to the end of both stages.
In order to climb up to second place, Busch had to clear both Ryan Blaney's Penske Ford as well as Chase Elliott's Hendrick Motorsports' Chevrolet.
His move on Blaney left battle scars, as Busch hit the back of the #12 car in a bump-and-run move. He apologised to Blaney's team on the radio but continued to march forward - his pace not diminished by his crushed nose.
Blaney was another driver who opted to pit prior to the end of the stages and finished third for Penske, albeit half a minute behind the top two.
Leavine Family Racing's Matt DiBenedetto's previous best finish this season was 12th at Bristol, but he stormed to a career-best fourth place.
DiBenedetto started the final stage in fifth but lost ground leading up to the final stops. Emerging in ninth place, the #95 Toyota driver started to surge back through the pack.
His charge to fourth was completed when he dived to the inside of Kevin Harvick at the Turn 11 hairpin.
Harvick had struggled to find a set-up through the weekend, and ran with team-mate Clint Bowyer's settings during the race.
He had been on the periphery of the top 10 throughout the day until an early final pitstop propelled him to fourth, before he slipped back to sixth.
Harvick was demoted in the closing stages by JGR's Denny Hamlin, who ended up fifth.
Hamlin finished highest of the drivers who did not pit prior to the end of the stages. He finished second in stage one before claiming victory in stage two, but started the final segment in 23rd place.
Ryan Newman and Erik Jones finished seventh and eighth - Jones recovering from being sent to the rear of the field at the start for unapproved changes after qualifying.
Stage one winner William Byron failed to make the progress of Hamlin in the final segment, despite running the same strategy. He finished 19th.
Result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Laps
1
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
90
2
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
90
3
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
90
4
Matt DiBenedetto
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
90
5
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
90
6
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
90
7
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
90
8
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
90
9
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
90
10
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
90
11
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
90
12
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
90
13
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
90
14
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
90
15
Daniel Hemric
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
90
16
Chris Buescher
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
90
17
Daniel Suarez
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
90
18
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
90
19
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
90
20
David Ragan
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
90
21
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
90
22
Paul Menard
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
90
23
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
90
24
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
90
25
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
89
26
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
89
27
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
89
28
Matt Tifft
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
89
29
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
89
30
Parker Kligerman
Gaunt Brothers Racing
Toyota
89
31
Landon Cassill
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
89
32
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
89
33
Ross Chastain
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
89
34
J.J. Haley
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
88
35
Reed Sorenson
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
88
36
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
64
37
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
60
38
J.J. Yeley
Petty Ware Racing
Chevrolet
53
Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus