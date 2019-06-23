Sonoma NASCAR: Truex fends off JGR Toyota team-mate Busch to win

Kyran Gibbons
Autosport
Truex fends off Busch to win Sonoma race
Truex fends off Busch to win Sonoma race

Joe Gibbs Racing's Martin Truex Jr clinched his fourth NASCAR Cup Series victory of the 2019 season, resisting late pressure from team-mate Kyle Busch at Sonoma.

Busch made his final pitstop three laps later than Truex Jr, and carried a tyre advantage into the final 23 laps of the 90-lap race.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Emerging eight seconds adrift of his race leading team-mate, Busch rapidly closed the gap initially, although after drawing to within two seconds of Truex Jr with 12 laps remaining, the margin then stabilised.

Truex maintained that cushion over the remaining laps and crossed the line with a 1.8-second advantage, to match both Busch's tally of 2019 victories and his Cup career total of four road-course wins.

Both drivers started stage three towards the front of the field - with Truex leading the pack and Busch in fourth - utilising a pit strategy in which they sacrificed points by pitting prior to the end of both stages.

In order to climb up to second place, Busch had to clear both Ryan Blaney's Penske Ford as well as Chase Elliott's Hendrick Motorsports' Chevrolet.

His move on Blaney left battle scars, as Busch hit the back of the #12 car in a bump-and-run move. He apologised to Blaney's team on the radio but continued to march forward - his pace not diminished by his crushed nose.

Blaney was another driver who opted to pit prior to the end of the stages and finished third for Penske, albeit half a minute behind the top two.

Leavine Family Racing's Matt DiBenedetto's previous best finish this season was 12th at Bristol, but he stormed to a career-best fourth place.

DiBenedetto started the final stage in fifth but lost ground leading up to the final stops. Emerging in ninth place, the #95 Toyota driver started to surge back through the pack.

His charge to fourth was completed when he dived to the inside of Kevin Harvick at the Turn 11 hairpin.

Harvick had struggled to find a set-up through the weekend, and ran with team-mate Clint Bowyer's settings during the race.

He had been on the periphery of the top 10 throughout the day until an early final pitstop propelled him to fourth, before he slipped back to sixth.

Harvick was demoted in the closing stages by JGR's Denny Hamlin, who ended up fifth.

Hamlin finished highest of the drivers who did not pit prior to the end of the stages. He finished second in stage one before claiming victory in stage two, but started the final segment in 23rd place.

Ryan Newman and Erik Jones finished seventh and eighth - Jones recovering from being sent to the rear of the field at the start for unapproved changes after qualifying.

Stage one winner William Byron failed to make the progress of Hamlin in the final segment, despite running the same strategy. He finished 19th.

Result

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Laps

1

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

90

2

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

90

3

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

90

4

Matt DiBenedetto

Leavine Family Racing

Toyota

90

5

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

90

6

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

90

7

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

90

8

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

90

9

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

90

10

Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

90

11

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

90

12

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

90

13

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

90

14

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

90

15

Daniel Hemric

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

90

16

Chris Buescher

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

90

17

Daniel Suarez

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

90

18

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

90

19

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

90

20

David Ragan

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

90

21

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

90

22

Paul Menard

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

90

23

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

90

24

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

90

25

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

89

26

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports

Chevrolet

89

27

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

Chevrolet

89

28

Matt Tifft

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

89

29

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

89

30

Parker Kligerman

Gaunt Brothers Racing

Toyota

89

31

Landon Cassill

StarCom Racing

Chevrolet

89

32

Corey LaJoie

Go FAS Racing

Ford

89

33

Ross Chastain

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

89

34

J.J. Haley

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

88

35

Reed Sorenson

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

88

36

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

64

37

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

60

38

J.J. Yeley

Petty Ware Racing

Chevrolet

53

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus

What to Read Next

Back