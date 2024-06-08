Sonoma Cup starting lineup: Joey Logano win pole

Joey Logano won his second career pole at Sonoma Raceway, touring the repaved road course at a track-record clip.

Logano, whose previous Sonoma pole came in 2011, claimed the top starting spot for Sunday's race with a lap of 97.771 mph. It is his third career pole on a road course.

Tyler Reddick will start second after a lap of 97.661 mph.

Ryan Blaney, who was headed for victory last weekend before running out of fuel ahead of the final lap, qualified third with a lap of 97.566 mph. Chase Elliott (97.562 mph) will start fourth. Kyle Larson (97.542) completed the top five despite hitting the tire barrier in Turn 4 in the final round of qualifying.

Elliott has stared in the top 10 in the last seven Sonoma races. Larson has started in the top five in nine of 10 Sonoma races.

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open

Friday 5: SHR’s closing after this season has Josh Berry ‘racing for my career again’

NASCAR Cup rookie looks to prove what he can do to earn a ride for the 2025 season.

All four Hendrick Motorsports cars made it to the final round. That came a week after the organization had failed to put a car in the final round of qualifying for the first time this season.

William Byron (97.518) will start sixth, and Alex Bowman (97.420) will start eighth for Hendrick Motorsports.

Martin Truex Jr., who won last year's Sonoma race, will will star 21st after a lap of 96.804 mph.

Two Australian Supercars drivers are making their Cup debut. Will Brown (96.752) will start 24th for Richard Childress Racing. Cam Waters (96.334) will start 31st for RFK Racing.

The Cup race is scheduled to take the green flag at 3:50 p.m. ET Sunday.

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota / Save Mart 350

How to watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma Raceway

The last eight Cup races have been won by a different driver.