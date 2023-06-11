Sonoma Cup race results, driver points

SONOMA, Calif. — Martin Truex Jr. pulled away late to score his fourth career Cup victory at Sonoma Raceway.

Kyle Busch finished second and was followed by Joey Logano, Chris Buescher and Chase Elliott.

Truex took the points lead with his victory Sunday. He leads William Byron by 13 points. Truex leads Ryan Blaney, who had entered the race as the series leader, by 24 points. Ross Chastain also is 24 points behind Truex.

Ten races remain in the regular season.

