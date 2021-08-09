Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for Uncoated Recycled Paperboard

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today announced it is implementing a $70 per ton price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) in the United States and Canada, effective with shipments beginning September 7, 2021.



Sonoco said the price increase was in response to continued tight market conditions as strong demand across the Company’s U.S. and Canada mill network has resulted in order backlogs remaining at near historic highs as well as unprecedented inflationary pressures on papermaking.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.2 billion, the Company has 19,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 34 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company was listed as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2021 as well as being included in Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com .

CONTACT: Contact: Roger Schrum +843-339-6018 roger.schrum@sonoco.com



