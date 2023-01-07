Sonny Milano with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators

Associated Press

Jadeveon Clowney's last move with the Cleveland Browns happened off the field — a public bashing born of frustration and disappointment. Clowney was sent home from practice on Friday, one day after he harshly criticized the organization and coaching staff in an explosive interview that effectively ended his second season in Cleveland just ahead of the finale in Pittsburgh. Coach Kevin Stefanski refused to directly address Clowney's status — or provide any specifics about his decision to punish the defensive end — as the Browns (7-9), who always seem to be embroiled in drama, prepared to face the Steelers (8-8) on Sunday.