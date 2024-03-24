Sonia Citron, Maddy Westbeld speak day before next Notre Dame game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- sonia citron and Maddy Westbeld spoke the day before Notre Dame played their first-round game for the NCAA Tournament. The next day, they went out and helped win that game. Citron got most of the attention by tying her career high with 29 points. Westbeld finished one point short of a double-double, grabbing 10 rebounds.

For those reasons as well as being the veteran leaders for the Irish, they were asked to speak with the media again the day before their second-round game against Ole Miss. While Hannah Hidalgo is the one getting all the national attention, the Irish only will go as far as these two can take them because Hidalgo only can do so much. If they’re neutralized or foul out of a game, Hidalgo will have to do more, and a star player can’t be gassed when the next loss means your season is over.

Here are some of the things they had to say the day before facing the Rebels:

