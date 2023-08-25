Son of UCLA basketball star Don MacLean is on USC watch list

Trent MacLean has a family history connected to UCLA basketball. The 6-foot-9, 195-pound small forward from Westlake Village High School (California) is the son of UCLA basketball star Don MacLean. In 1992, UCLA gained a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament thanks to Don MacLean.

Trent MacLean has not been offered by Andy Enfield and USC basketball — at least not yet — but he is on the Trojans’ radar and one to keep an eye out for.

Don MacLean played basketball in the NBA for nine seasons after his run at UCLA. It would stand to reason that the rival Bruins may have the lead on the younger MacLean.

As of now Trent MacLean has three offers: UCSD (San Diego), Loyola Maramount and UCLA.

“Right now I have three offers but schools are just now starting to call my dad. UCSD, Loyola Marymount and UCLA have been showing heavy interest. For visits I’ve taken one unofficial to UCLA when they played USC.”

The Trojans, with a big 2024 season, could change the equation here.

