Son of Tigers’ football legend earns scholarship offer from Auburn

Every college football fan remembers where they were the moment the infamous “kick six” occurred.

On November 30, 2013, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, the Alabama Crimson Tide had one second remaining on the game clock after gaining a first down. In an effort to break a 28-28 tie, and win the game, Alabama head coach Nick Saban sent kicker Adam Griffith to kick a 56-yard field goal. His efforts fell short and into the hands of Auburn returner Chris Davis, who returned the kick 100 yards for a touchdown, giving the Tigers the 34-28 win.

Fast forward 11 years, and the Auburn legend’s son has the opportunity to continue his father’s legacy.

CJ Davis, a 2028 running back from Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville and the son of Auburn legend Chris Davis, shared on social media Tuesday that he has received an offer from his father’s alma mater. Davis shared the news of the offer by posting a photo of him and his father during the eldest Davis’ playing days at Auburn.

The rising 9th grader has yet to receive a ranking from recruiting outlets but is beginning to rack up offers. In addition to Auburn, Davis has earned offers from Arkansas, Florida State, and UCF, which is led by his father’s college head coach, Gus Malzahn.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire