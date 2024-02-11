Son of retired Giants WR Plaxico Burress commits to Notre Dame

Elijah Burress, the son of former New York Giants wide receiver and Super Bowl champion, Plaxico Burress, committed to Notre Dame on Saturday.

The DePaul Catholic High School product is the 36th-ranked wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting cycle by 247Sports and is the 15th member of Notre Dame’s class.

Burress received his offer from Notre Dame on January 11 and the school made a strong push for his final commitment over the past several weeks. He ultimately chose the Fighting Irish over Duke, James Madison, Marshall, Cincinnati, Liberty, and a multitude of other programs.

6-foot-1, 170-pound Burress caught 25 passes for 434 yards and five touchdowns during his junior season.

Elijah’s father, Plaxico, was a first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2000 NFL draft. He spent the first five seasons of his career with Pittsburgh before signing with the Giants as a free agent in 2005.

Burress completely changed the Giants’ offensive and formed a tight bond with quarterback Eli Manning, eventually helping to lead them to the Super Bowl.

Although Burress’ impact in Super Bowl XLII was minimal due to an injury, he did catch the game-winning touchdown. That came after a historically dominant performance in the AFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers.

Burress never officially retired from the NFL.

