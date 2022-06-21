Breaking News:

Son of Oregon legend schedules official visit to see Ducks

You know you’re getting old when the son of one of your favorite childhood players starts coming to Eugene on recruiting visits.

For Oregon fans who watched the Ducks a couple of decades ago, that is now the case. Onterrio Smith Jr, obviously the son of Oregon legend Onterrio Smith, announced this week that he will be coming to Eugene over the weekend for an official visit.

Smith Jr. is a 3-star athlete from Folsom, California, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 100 ATH in the 2023 class.

Onterrio Smith Sr. played for the Ducks in 2001 and 2002, rushing for 2,199 yards and 19 touchdowns. He ranks No. 16 on Oregon’s all-time career rushing list. 

His son doesn’t yet hold an offer from the Ducks, but might that change after the visit this weekend? We’ll have to wait and see.

Film

Onterrio Smith Jr.’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

86

CA

ATH

Rivals

N/A

N/A

CA

ATH

ESPN

N/A

N/A

CA

ATH

On3 Recruiting

N/A

N/A

CA

ATH

247 Composite

N/A

N/A

CA

ATH

 

Vitals

Hometown

Folsom, California

Projected Position

Athlete

Height

6-foot-2

Weight

175 pounds

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Will Visit Oregon on June 24, 2022

Notable Offers

  • Oregon State Beavers

  • Utah Utes

Twitter

1

1

