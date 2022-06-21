Son of Oregon legend schedules official visit to see Ducks

You know you’re getting old when the son of one of your favorite childhood players starts coming to Eugene on recruiting visits.

For Oregon fans who watched the Ducks a couple of decades ago, that is now the case. Onterrio Smith Jr, obviously the son of Oregon legend Onterrio Smith, announced this week that he will be coming to Eugene over the weekend for an official visit.

Smith Jr. is a 3-star athlete from Folsom, California, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 100 ATH in the 2023 class.

Onterrio Smith Sr. played for the Ducks in 2001 and 2002, rushing for 2,199 yards and 19 touchdowns. He ranks No. 16 on Oregon’s all-time career rushing list.

His son doesn’t yet hold an offer from the Ducks, but might that change after the visit this weekend? We’ll have to wait and see.

Onterrio Smith Jr.’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 86 CA ATH Rivals N/A N/A CA ATH ESPN N/A N/A CA ATH On3 Recruiting N/A N/A CA ATH 247 Composite N/A N/A CA ATH

Vitals

Hometown Folsom, California Projected Position Athlete Height 6-foot-2 Weight 175 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Will Visit Oregon on June 24, 2022

Notable Offers

Oregon State Beavers

Utah Utes

