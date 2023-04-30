Son of Notre Dame legend commits to Irish

Notre Dame landed their 12th commitment to the 2024 recruiting class on Saturday as defensive end Bryce Young of Charlotte announced his intentions to play football for the Irish. Young is a mountain of young man standing 6-5 and checking in at 240-pounds.

Young has seen his recruiting profile grow in recent months. When originally offered by Notre Dame he was rated as a three-star prospect across the board but has earned a fourth star by both On3 and Rivals. He’s also seen offers come in from a few powerhouse programs since, including Tennessee and USC among others.

Young is the son of Notre Dame great and pro football Hall of Famer Bryant Young who starred for the Irish in the early-90’s. Bryant was drafted seventh overall by the 49ers in the 1994 NFL draft before going on to a legendary career that included a Super Bowl 29 win.

Bryce chose Notre Dame while holding several offers. The aforementioned Tennessee and USC programs stick out as do Michigan, Miami, Penn State, and others on his offer list.

Young is the 12th commitment in Notre Dame’s 2024 recruiting class and joins Owen Wafle and Cole Mullins as defensive linemen in the class.

Related

Notre Dame's Path Forward Is Narrow But Clear Notre Dame's 2021 recruiting class is over half-gone Notre Dame makes top three for 2024 California linebacker Twitter reaction to Michael Mayer being drafted by Raiders

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire