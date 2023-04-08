Son of NFL legend attends Badger football practice

Landon Pace, son of NFL Hall of Famer Orlando Pace and class of 2025 recruit visited Madison on Thursday. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound athlete still has two more years of high school football at St. Louis University before he’d potentially make the leap to a collegiate program.

The Badgers offered Pace in January and he made his official visit this week, bringing his dad with him. His father played 13 seasons in the NFL as an offensive tackle, mostly with the St. Louis Rams, winning a Super Bowl in 1999. He was later inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2016.

Landon Pace has received seven Division 1 offers, including one from his dad’s alma mater Ohio State. Considering the family connection, Pace seems likely to end up in Columbus, but on the other hand, Luke Fickell spent many years with the Buckeyes and could draw the recruit to Madison.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire