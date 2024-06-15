Son makes memorable pitch to Dad

Jun. 14—GREENSBURG — Just a little over a week before Father's Day, a son was able to share with his father an experience that the two will never forget.

On June 8, Eric Ortman and his father Gary took to the field at Great American Ball Park for the ceremonial first pitch at the Cincinnati Reds game.

Eric works for GE Aerospace in Cincinnati and was chosen to throw out the first pitch during GE Weekend as the Reds hosted the Cubs. GE Aerospace has hosted Cincinnati Reds baseball games for GE employees, retirees and their families for the past 52 years.

"I was honored to be chosen and get the opportunity to throw out the first pitch," Eric said.

That is not where this once-in-a-lifetime-experience ended. As a part of being chosen, Eric was able to pick his catcher.

"I chose my Dad," Eric said. "Dad is a lifetime baseball fan and he took me to a lot of baseball games at Riverfront."

The duo has many memories from baseball games at Riverfront Stadium, home to the Reds from 1970-2002 (known as Cinergy Field from 1996 to 2002). Eric and Gary were at the 1990 National League Championship Series Game 2 against Pittsburgh.

The father and son returned to Riverfront for Game 2 of the World Series against Oakland.

"Joe Oliver hit a walk off against Oakland. I will remember that forever," Eric said.

A new memory has been added, a mere 34 years later, with Eric delivering the pitch to his father. Happy Father's Day Gary.

Eric is a graduate of Greensburg High School and his parents Gary and Linda live in Greensburg.

