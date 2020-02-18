Son Heung-min ruled out for several weeks after requiring surgery on fractured arm

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a major injury setback after confirming that Son Heung-min will undergo surgery on his broken arm and miss “a number of weeks”, with striker Harry Kane already out for the rest of the season.

A club statement issued on Tuesday read: “Son Heung-min is to undergo surgery this week after sustaining a fracture to his right arm.

“The South Korea international suffered the injury during our win against Aston Villa on Sunday.

“Following surgery, our medical staff shall be reviewing management options for Son’s rehabilitation with the player expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks.”

More to follow.



