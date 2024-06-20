Son Heung-min releases statement after Rodrigo Bentancur racist comment

Son Heung-min has issued a statement after Rodrio Bentancur racist comment (Getty Images)

Son Heung-min has issued a statement after his Tottenham teammate Rodrigo Bentancur apologised for racist comments made during a TV interview.

Bentancur appeared to say all South Korean people “look the same” in an interview with a Uruguayan TV station.

The Tottenham midfielder was asked by a presenter for a Tottenham shirt and replied: “Sonny’s? It could be Sonny’s cousin too as they all look the same.”

Tottenham issued a statement on X, including quotes from Son, which said: “I’ve spoken with Lolo. He made a mistake, he knows this and has apologised.

“Lolo would not mean to ever intentionally say something offensive. We are brothers and nothing has changed at all.

“We’re past this, we’re united, and we will be back together in pre season to fight for our club as one.”

Tottenham said: “Following a comment from Rodrigo Bentancur in an interview video clip and the player’s subsequent public apology, the Club has been providing assistance in ensuring a positive outcome in this matter. This will include further education for all players in line with our diversity, equality and inclusion objectives.

“We fully support that our captain Sonny feels that he can draw a line under the incident and that the team can focus on the new season ahead.

“We are extremely proud of our diverse, global fanbase and playing squads. Discrimination of any kind has no place at our Club, within our game or within wider society.”

Bentancur apologised on Instagram, calling his comments a “very bad joke” but Kick it Out said it had received a number of complaints about the incident

Bentancur said: “Sonny brother! I apologise to you for what happened, it was just a very bad joke.

“You know I love you and I would never disrespect you or hurt you or anything else! I love you brother!”