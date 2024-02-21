Son Heung-min gets apology from team-mate after breaking finger in row about table tennis

Son played in the defeat to Jordan with a damaged finger - AFP/KARIM JAAFAR

Son Heung-min held face-to-face talks in London with his South Korea team-mate after a row about ping-pong that resulted in the Tottenham captain breaking a finger. The Tottenham captain has asked fans to forgive Lee Kang-in for the bust-up.

Son, 31, has himself apologised for his part in the altercation that overshadowed their shock exit in Qatar after losing to 2-0 to Jordan in the semi-finals.

Son suffered the injury during an argument at dinner, after younger members of the squad ate their meals quickly so that they could play table-tennis, while captain Son saw mealtimes as a chance for team bonding, leading to a confrontation.

Kang-in has issued a lengthy statement outlining his “great disappointment to Heung-min, the entire team, and soccer fans due to my short thinking and careless actions”.

“I thought it was important to visit Heung-min in person and offer a sincere apology, and through a long conversation, I had time to understand the burden as the team captain and reflect on myself,” he added. “Through this article, I would like to thank Heung-min once again for welcoming and accommodating me when I visited London.

“I knew in my head how much Heung-min desperately wanted the competition, but I think all the problems started because I was unable to fully understand that earnestness in my heart and actions.

“That day, I did something I should never have done at dinner. I deeply regret these things. Even though respect and dedication to the team are the most important things, I had many shortcomings.

“I contacted each and every one of the other seniors and colleagues on the national team and apologised. I am deeply reflecting on the fact that my words and actions lacked consideration and respect when dealing with my seniors and colleagues. I promised to have a more proper attitude and courtesy when dealing with my seniors and colleagues.”

Kang-in, 23, also asked for criticism of his team-mates to stop, saying he should take the blame for the episode, while apologising for “deviating from the exemplary image and duties he should have as a representative player of the Republic of Korea”.

Former Spurs striker Jurgen Klinsmann was sacked as South Korea manager after the defeat to Jordan, who were ranked 64 places below their opponents heading into the game.

Son described the discussion of the incident as “a little heavy and difficult” before describing how Kang-in apologised to him and his team-mates.

“When I was young, I made a lot of mistakes and showed bad behavior, but I think I was able to be where I am today because of the good advice and teachings of my good seniors,” added Son.

“To prevent Kang-in from doing such wrong things again, all of our players, as senior members of the national team and as captain, will take special care from Kang-in’s side so that he can grow into a better person and player.

“I believe that it is one of the captain’s duties to do such unpleasant things for the sake of the team, so even if I were to face the same situation again, I would act for the sake of the team. However, I will strive to lead my team members more wisely and wisely in the future.

“Kang-in is going through a very difficult time after that incident. Please forgive with a generous heart. As the captain of the national team, [it is] a must! Please. Once again, as the captain of the Korean national team, I sincerely apologise.”