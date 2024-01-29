Son of Giants great Brandon Jacobs commits to Clemson

Brayden Jacobs, the son of retired New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs, is headed to Death Valley.

On Sunday, Brayden officially confirmed his commitment Dabo Swinney, Matt Luke, and the University of Clemson in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 6-foot-7, 310-pound offensive lineman chose Clemson over a multitude of other programs, including Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, N.C. State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, and South Carolina.

There were also others.

247Sports ranks Brayden, a four-star recruit, as the No. 14 offensive tackle (No. 17, 247Sports Composite) in the 2025 class. They also have him ranked as the No. 123 overall prospect (No. 174, 247Sports Composite).

Brandon was a fourth-round pick of the Giants in the 2005 NFL draft and spent eight of his nine NFL seasons in East Rutherford, picking up Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI rings along the way.

In 109 games (49 starts), Jacobs rushed for 5,094 yards and 60 touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He also caught 82 passes for 743 yards and three touchdowns.

Jacobs, who fans remember as a bulldozer, holds the franchise record for rushing touchdowns and is fourth all-time in rushing yards.

The Giants will likely still need offensive line help in 2028 at their current pace, so it will be interesting to see how Brayden develops.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire