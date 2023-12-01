Son of Gator great, Pro Football Hall of Famer enters transfer portal

Son of all-time Gator great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, running back EJ Smith, has entered the NCAA transfer portal after spending four years with the Stanford Cardinals. Thanks to a redshirt his freshman year, he still retains one year of eligibility as a collegiate senior.

The younger Smith chose the Cardinals over the Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs and Texas A&M Aggies back in 2020 in a reveal ceremony that had UF fans on the edge of their seats.

The running back was mired by injuries during his time at Stanford, playing in just 24 games over those four years. However, when he was on the field, he gave glimpses of a talent that could have risen to the top of the Pac-12 had he not faced those hurdles.

During his time in northern California, Smith amassed 555 career rushing yards along with five touchdowns on 5.1 yards per carry, adding 59 catches for 242 yards and a score through the air as well.

Is he an option for the Gators at this point? It seems unlikely with the inevitable return of Montrell Johnson, as well as rising star Trevor Etienne and the up-and-coming Treyaun Webb. Between the three — plus the incoming freshmen — there probably will not be enough touches to lure Smith for his final season of eligibility.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire