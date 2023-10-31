Son of former Notre Dame quarterback commits to Notre Dame

There always is something gratifying about seeing a former Notre Dame player’s kid go out for the Irish. That’s exactly what 2024 outside linebacker recruit Tommy Powlus, son of former Irish quarterback ron powlus, is doing. Although he will begin his career without a scholarship, he seems excited about the opportunity to suit up for the same program his father did:

I am excited to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Notre Dame! Thank you @Marcus_Freeman1 for the PWO opportunity! Go Irish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/qfp2RmHHNF — Tommy Powlus (@TommyPowlus) October 31, 2023

Powlus won’t have to travel far to go to Notre Dame as he currently attends Penn in Mishawaka. If, for whatever reason, college football doesn’t work out for him, he also is an accomplished lacrosse player, so he at least has another sport he can fall back on. All we know for certain is athleticism definitely runs in the family.

There isn’t a lot about Powlus online other than his MaxPreps and Hudl profiles as well as Penn’s athletic site. Even in those cases, not much information is offered. It looks like we all will finding out about him at the same time assuming he even gets the opportunity.

