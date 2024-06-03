Son of former NBA star plans to visit Auburn this September

Here is another installment of a series unofficially known as “ready to feel old?”

Carmelo Anthony enjoyed a lengthy NBA career where he experienced 10 All-Star nods, two appearances on the All-NBA second team, and a scoring title over 19 seasons. Now that his playing days are finished, it is time for his children to experience the dream of playing basketball at the power-conference level.

Carmelo’s son, Kiyan Anthony, has become one of the top recruits from the 2025 cycle. Great news for Auburn fans, the guard plans to take an official visit to the Plains this September.

Just like his father, Anthony is “wired to score the ball” according to a scouting report from On3’s Joe Tipton. Tipton says that Anthony has found ways to improve his game every season at the high school level.

Standing 6-4/6-5, he has a good frame with nice length. Good positional size. Offensively, Anthony has good touch with a solid base in his jump shot. He is comfortable off the bounce or the catch. He is starting to show comfort as a go-to type scorer. Anthony plays confidently. He will need to continue developing the handle. This will also help his efficiency and help in learning (and getting to) his spots on the floor. Taking a less is more offensive approach will help his overall threat as a scorer. He has solid defensive anticipation off the ball. Will need to continue adding strength. The range is deep and he has an array of off-balance or step-back type moves to get a clean look. Anthony is already producing big numbers and he still has some ceiling to continue growing into as a player.

Heading into his senior season at Long Island Lutheran in New York, Anthony holds several notable offers from programs including Tennessee, Florida State, Michigan, Indiana, and his father’s alma mater, Syracuse. Anthony is a top-10 shooting guard according to all four major recruiting outlets, and is the top player from New York for the 2025 cycle.

