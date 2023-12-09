Son of former Monroe coach named Division 3-4 Player of Year

Ty Hudkins grew up in Monroe.

Now, the son of former Monroe High football star and coach Greg Hudkins is one of the best high school football players in the state.

Hudkins played his first tackle football game when he was in kindergarten. Football has always been a part of his life.

More: Flat Rock lands Booms, Junge on Division 5 All-State football team

More: Whiteford's Iott, Ruddy, Masserant make Division 8 All-State

“I was born in the game of football,” Hudkins said. “I’ve played since I could walk, honestly. I love football. Always have loved it.”

Hudkins has completed his high school career on top. His Ada Forest Hills Central team won the Division 3 state championship and today Hudkins leads the Associated Press Division 3-4 All-State team as its Player of the Year.

Forest Hills Central's Ty Hudkins celebrates his interception during the second quarter in the game against Mason on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit.

“The kid is so explosive,” said Forest Hills Central coach Tim Rogers. “Every time he touches the ball it could be a touchdown.”

Hudkins had a sensational senior season as Forest Hills Central made a return to the state finals.

“We were not going to be denied,” Rogers said. “The whole team talked about it in the off-season, about the things they were going to do to get us back in that spot.”

The play that best demonstrates how determined Hudkins and the rest of the Rangers were this season came in the state finals at Ford Field.

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central's Ty Hudkins (5) celebrates with teammate J Coe after he scored a touchdown in the first half against Warren De La Salle in the Division 2 high school football finals between the two schools at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Nov 25, 2022.

“It was a go route,” said Hudkins, whose father is now an assistant coach at Ada Forest Hills Central. “My quarterback threw a great ball, and I caught it in stride.”

Hudkins caught the ball around the 25-yard line. For the next 25 yards, he carried the Mason defensive back to the end zone.

“He was trying to rip the ball out,” Hudkins said. “I just wasn’t going to let go of it. I was running and dragging him and all of the sudden I was in the end zone. It happened so fast.”

Forest Hills Central's Ty Hudkins runs after a catch against Mason during the second quarter on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit.

Rogers said the play gave Forest Hills Central all the momentum they needed to bring home a state title.

“He dragged the defender all the way to the end zone,” Rogers said. “He willed himself to that TD. That elevated our whole sidelines.”

Hudkins is a great two-way player who will play defensive back at Purdue. He had more than 50 tackles and four interceptions on defense.

Forest Hills Central's Ty Hudkins runs for a gain against Mason during the first quarter on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit.

“He had five tackles for loss for us and he starts 12 yards deep,” Rogers said. “Sometimes I have to calm him down a little bit. It’s hard for him to stay back. He’s so aggressive. He wants to be in on every tackle.”

On offense, Hudkins caught 46 passes for 805 yards and eight touchdowns. He caught four passes for 115 yards and the TD in the state finals.

Forest Hills Central's Jacob Harleton, left, and Ty Hudkins break up a pass intended for Mason's AJ Martel to end the second quarter on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Son of former Monroe coach named Division 3-4 Player of Year