Son of former Michigan football assistant set to leave Wolverines, transfer

In the twilight of the Mark Dantonio era, Edward Warinner made a most unusual move.

The Michigan State football linebacker began the process of transferring to in-state rival Michigan in January 2020.

But he had a good reason: His father, Ed, was the offensive line coach for the Wolverines at the time.

Now, he isn't. The senior Warinner's contract wasn't renewed in January and less than a month later he landed at Florida Atlantic.

Will his son now follow him? That's the question after the Michigan football defender entered the transfer portal Thursday for the second time in his college career.

Warinner, who was not on scholarship, played 23 snaps in four games during his lone season with the Wolverines last year.

He will have three years of eligibility and will have three years of remaining eligibility when he enrolls at his next school.

The former three-star recruit signed with MSU in December 2017 and appeared in seven games with the Spartans.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Edward Warinner enters transfer portal