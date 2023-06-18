Son of former LSU athlete Chad Jones participates in Tigers camp

The son of a former LSU two-sport standout took part in LSU’s recruiting camp over the weekend.

Chad Jones Jr. posted a photo of him and Frank Wilson, saying he appreciated the opportunity to be there.

His father, Chad Jones, had an illustrious career at LSU.

Jones was a contributor on the 2007 national title team. In 2009, he was Second Team All-SEC and had one of the best single-game performances in LSU history against Mississippi State.

I had a great camp today @LSUfootball today appreciate the opportunity for being there. pic.twitter.com/Z5UEPvVDES — Chad Jones Jr (@ChadJonesJr3) June 17, 2023

You might remember Jones’ from that week. Jones dodged several Bulldog defenders en route to a 94-yard punt return touchdown.

Who remembers this epic punt return led by @LSUfootball's Chad Jones against the Bulldogs in 2009? 🏈 🏈 🏈 #ThrowbackThursday #BornToBeTigers pic.twitter.com/1Z7n674v7N — Tiger Athletic Foundation (@lsutaf) September 24, 2020

To go along with his football championship ring, Jones got one with the baseball team too. He was a top reliever for Paul Mainieri’s group that year and helped clinch LSU’s title win in Omaha.

It doesn’t seem that Jones Jr. has a scholarship offer from LSU at the moment but it’s nice to see him out there at the recruiting camp. He plays for Southern Lab High School in Baton Rouge.

