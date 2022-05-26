Son of former Kansas City Royals standout will play football for Kansas Jayhawks

Jalen Dye, a 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back from Palomar College in San Marcos, California — and the son of former Kansas City Royals outfielder Jermaine Dye — has committed to play football at the University of Kansas.

Jalen Dye made the announcement Wednesday night on Twitter.

According to Jayhawkslant.com, Dye, who will have three years of eligibility remaining at KU, also had been offered a scholarship by Colorado State and UNLV. He started his career at Arizona State before transferring to Palomar. He played high school football at Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego.

His brother, Devin, also plays defensive back for Palomar College.

“First and foremost I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability, the talent and the opportunity to continue to play at the next level,” Dye, a first-team Pacific Coast Athletic Conference selection, wrote on Twitter. “Second, I want to thank my family and all my coaches for always having my best interest at heart along with their constant support. With that being said, I will be committing to the University of Kansas.”

Before arriving for his Tuesday-Wednesday visit to KU, Jalen Dye told Jayhawkslant.com he was “extremely blessed to receive this offer (of scholarship given on May 17). My coaches did a great job putting my film in front of coaches. The (KU) coaches really liked how versatile I am and that I could play all three positions corner, strong safety, and free safety.”

Of Dye, who last season had 52 tackles and four interceptions, Jon Kirby of Jayhawkslant.com wrote: “One thing I like about him is the ability to move around in the defensive backfield. He could project as a safety or corner which makes him very unique. The thing I like best about him is his aggressiveness. If you watch his film he beelines right to the ball carrier and he is physical.”

Jermaine Dye commented on his son’s commitment to KU on Twitter: “Congrats son! All your hard work is paying off. Continue to strive to be the best. #RockChalk.”