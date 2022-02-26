Son of former Eagles linebacker has Penn State in top five

Penn State has been focusing on improving its offensive line in the Class of 2023, but there is always room for a stud linebacker in any recruiting class in Happy Valley. And the son of a former Pro Bowl quarterback has the Nittany Lions on his radar.

Josiah Trotter, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, released his top five schools with a graphic on his Twitter account on Friday. Penn State was listed as a top-five school as Trotter narrowed his recruiting process. The other schools in the mix include Clemson, South Carolina, West Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

Trotter is a three-star recruit according to his 247Sports profile, but the 247Sports composite ranking bumps him up to a four-star recruit. The defensive standout for St. Joeseph’s Prep in Philadelphia would be a great addition to Penn State’s Class of 2023 as James Franklin aims to keep one of the state’s top linebackers close to home.

Trotter has not announced when he expects to share his final decision. It is worth noting his older brother, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (a four-star recruit in the Class of 2021), signed with Clemson.

Trotter’s father, the former 11-year NFL veteran, was a four-time Pro Bowl player who became a fan favorite with the Philadelphia Eagles.

