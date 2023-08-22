Son of former Bengal Dre Kirkpatrick commits to Alabama

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., son of former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, has officially committed to Alabama, the same school his dad was drafted out of in 2012.

In a video posted by Kirkpatrick on Instagram, he is emotional seeing his son holding up an Alabama jersey with his old jersey number.

Kirkpatrick Jr. is a 6-foot-tall safety in the class of 2024, 195 pounds and is a three-star rank on 247 Sports.

Kirkpatrick played in Cincinnati with the Bengals for eight years of his NFL career after being drafted in the first round. He had 10 interceptions in 99 games played. He last played in the NFL in the 2021 season with the San Francisco 49ers.

Now Kirkpatrick, the 33-year-old, will be able to watch his son play on the same college field he did not that long ago.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire