Son of former Auburn RB is building relationship with current staff

Auburn football is known for its historical staple of running backs. Now, the son of one of those backs is in the beginning stages of his recruitment.

Auburn wants in.

Brayden Jacobs, a class of 2025 offensive tackle from Alpharetta, Georgia and the son of former Auburn running back Brandon Jacobs, is working on building a relationship with the new staff at Auburn. In turn, Auburn hopes that he will follow in his father’s footsteps.

In a recent interview with AuburnUndercover, Jacobs says that his current talks with the staff have been successful, and says that coach Cadillac Williams has stayed in contact with him the most.

“He’s a coach at Auburn and I know he knows my family. We have personal connections,” Jacobs said of Williams. “I also know he’s a good player and coach.”

Auburn became the ninth program to offer Jacobs on May 19, 2022. Since then, Jacobs has fielded 13 offers, with Ohio State being the most recent. Jacobs is listed at 6-4, and 265 pounds, and has yet to receive a ranking from 247Sports and On3, but has a four-star rating from Rivals.

