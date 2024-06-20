Like son, like father: Jeff Stowers returns as Simon Kenton girls basketball coach

Jeff Stowers is back in the head chair for the Simon Kenton girls basketball team.

Just over two years after stepping down to spend more time with his grandchildren, he is returning as the head coach to replace his son Brenden, who led the Lady Pioneers to a 40-26 record over two seasons. Brenden led SK to an Eighth Region championship in 2023 and a 32nd District title in 2024. He recently accepted an assistant coaching position on Jeff Hans' staff at Northern Kentucky University.

Jeff Stowers (left) has a 427-180 record in 20 years at Simon Kenton. His son Brenden (right) coached the Lady Pioneers from 2022 to 2024.

In the two years between head coaching stints, Jeff has never been far from the team. He was routinely in the stands and sometimes on the bench, watching his son do what the Stowers family does best.

He even has previous experience with a number of players on the roster. Katelin and Kaylee Blevins, Meg Gadzala, Anna Kelch, Brynli Pernell and Haylie Webb were all on the roster in 2022 when the elder Stowers stepped down.

The Lady Pioneers will be one of the most exciting teams in Northern Kentucky this season. Their young core plays an up-tempo, in-your-face defense. Pernell commands an offense that can get to the hoop and knock down outside shots on a routine basis.

Stowers' overall career includes 527 wins (he won 100 games at Seven Hills in Cincinnati), 10 32nd District titles and five Eight Region championships.

