Son of Clinton Portis receives offer from Ohio State

Camdin Portis is a three-star cornerback in the class of 2026 from the state of North Carolina, and has just received a scholarship offer from Ohio State. The name Portis might remind you of Clinton Portis, the former Miami Hurricane star and NFL Pro Bowler for the Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins. Those that were reminded of the star running back will be happy to know Camdin is his son.

After the success of Marvin Harrison Jr. in Columbus, I know fans are going crazy thinking about another player with elite NFL bloodlines going off in “The Shoe” on Saturdays. The three-star defensive back received his offer after shining in a recent camp in Columbus. Portis already has a wide variety of offers, including from the Group of Five like Akron and from the SEC with teams like Tennessee.

Like with most kids with professional bloodlines, Portis’ best trait is his mentality and maturity.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Josh Keatley on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire