Son of ‘Big Papi’ Ortiz finding his own way on Miami Dade College baseball team

D’Angelo Ortiz, a 19-year-old who entered college baseball as a junior-college walk-on, turned down Division I scholarship offers because he felt the interest from those schools lacked sincerity.

He is, after all, the son of Hall of Famer David “Big Papi” Ortiz.

“It wasn’t for my ability,” said D’Angelo Ortiz, declining to mention which schools made insincere offers. “It was for my name.

“But I didn’t need to be at a big-name school where I wouldn’t play. What I needed to do was develop.”

That led Ortiz to Miami Dade College, where he landed as a walk-on in time for the 2023 season. One month later, he was awarded a scholarship, and he went on to start mostly at DH on a veteran Sharks team, hitting .328 with three doubles, one triple, one homer and 38 RBIs in 48 games.

This year, Ortiz is back at MDC, but he is now the Sharks’ starting third baseman.

Ortiz is batting .380 with seven doubles, one homer and 33 RBIs in 48 games.

With just 21 punchouts, he has one of the lowest strikeouts in the state, and he has helped MDC (28-24 overall, 19-14 Citrus Conference) qualify for this weekend’s regional playoffs. Details on MDC’s next opponent are not yet available.

Ortiz, born in Boston where his father became famous as a Red Sox slugger, played at IMG before transferring to Miami’s Westminster Christian for his junior and senior years of high school.

In 2021, he helped Westminster finish second at state in Class 3A, losing 3-0 to Orlando First Academy in the final.

Ortiz played first base that season, and he served as a co-captain.

“He’s a dynamite kid, fun to be around,” Westminster coach Emil Castellanos said. “He really knows the game.”

Ortiz suffered through some adversity prior to this season.

A right-handed hitter, Ortiz is normally listed at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds. But he is now at 198 after losing more than 20 pounds in January due to a nasty stomach virus.

Ortiz lost 15 pounds in the first 18 days of his illness, and, even one month into the season, he didn’t feel like his normal self.

“It’s the worst thing I’ve ever been through,” Ortiz said. “I was throwing up every day for a month.

“(The doctors) ran every test, but they couldn’t figure out what it was. I just know that I felt terrible.”

Given that illness, Ortiz has performed exceptionally well, according to Lazaro Llanes, MDC’s first-year coach.

Llanes, a former MLB scout, said hitting for average is Ortiz’s top tool.

“He’s our Luis Arraez,” Llanes said in reference to the Marlins’ two-time batting champ. “D’Angelo bats third for us.

“His ‘hit tool’ is what separates him. That’s his ticket. His swing is so effective, and he has a mature approach.

“D’Angelo is a difficult guy to strike out, and he barrels baseballs with consistency.”

Ortiz said his turning point came in the summer following his senior year of high school.

Needing more experience, he played in a Massachusetts summer league, grinding out 150 at-bats.

Suddenly, he was getting some interest from scouts.

“In my mind, I’ve always been good,” said Ortiz, whose goal is to play professional baseball.

“I’m confident, although some might say I’m delusional.

“People have their perceptions about me. But regardless of what people think – whether it’s positive or negative – I want to win. I want to get better.”