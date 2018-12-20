After His Son Has a Bad Game, LeBron Delivers the Perfect Pep Talk

When LeBron James’ son Bryce Maximus was dejected after a not-so-great performance in a youth basketball game, the Los Angeles Lakers legend had a few encouraging words of advice for him. In a video posted to James’ Instagram on Wednesday, he consoles the 11-year-old, reminding him to focus on the positives.

“You made three of the biggest plays of the game,” James told Bryce, sitting on the sideline together after the team barely eked out a win. “You get too down on yourself for no reason.”

The 33-year-old dad of three then goes on to describe what exactly those three impressive plays were: getting the offensive rebound when the team was down by four, firing off an outlet pass to teammate Owen “when he got the and-one” and then making another key pass at the end to win the game.

“So, like, if you’re missing shots or making shots, don’t worry about it kid. You played a hell of a game,” James said. “Good job. I’m proud of you. I’m proud of you man. All right, go with your team, bye.”





And the NBA star’s words seem to have meant a lot to his youngest son, who James has previously boasted is the best shooter in their family (or what he calls the “#JamesGang”). By the end of his dad’s pep talk, the boy is grinning widely, clearly cheered up.

Fans loved James’ message, too. “He’s never been about one having to shine/contribute solely by putting the ball in the bucket! He lives and loves the TEAM concept! He’s teaching his son the same! Great Dad #morethananathlete!” one user commented.

