‘Son of a b**ch’ – Furious Kylian Mbappé caught insulting Barcelona’s Lewandowski after clash

A clash between star members of the attacking ranks at Spanish football’s two biggest clubs has turned heads on Tuesday night.

As much comes owing to the latest developments at Euro 2024.

As part of the final round of group stage fixtures at the Euros, France and Poland locked horns in Dortmund a short time ago.

The two nations were ultimately forced to settle for a share of the spoils, after Kylian Mbappé’s opener was cancelled out at the other end by Robert Lewandowski.

And yet, post-match, it is not the exploits of the prolific frontmen in front of goal which have stolen the headlines.

Instead, as much comes owing to a coming together between Mbappé and Lewandowski late in proceedings.

As the pair tussled for the ball, Barcelona standout Lewandowski threw his arm out in an effort to hold Mbappé at bay.

And, in the process, Lewa connected with the recently-fractured nose of his Real Madrid counterpart.

Mbappé, clearly incensed, responded by removing his facial mask, before aiming some altogether unsavoury words in the direction of Poland’s main man.

As cited by Foot Mercato, the former was spotted shouting:

“It’s that son of a bitch!”

Check out footage of the incident in question below:

🗣️🇫🇷 "C’est ce fils de pute", aurait lancé Kylian Mbappé à Robert Lewandowski après que ce dernier lui a donné un coup involontaire au niveau du nez lors de #FRAPOL. (X) pic.twitter.com/ZgJF0wOpYK — AlertesInfos (@AlertesInfos) June 25, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN