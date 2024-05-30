Somto Cyril withdraws name from NBA draft, will play for Georgia in 2024

After landing their third commitment of this cycle from three-star guard Jordyn Kee on Wednesday, the Georgia Bulldogs basketball team got more good news early Thursday morning. Somto Cyril, a four-star signee at the center position for the Bulldogs, officially withdrew his name from the 2024 NBA draft, affirming his commitment to play for Georgia later this year, per CBS’ Jon Rothstein.

Cyril is listed at 6-foot-10, 240 pounds, and is considered by numerous recruiting outlets to be a top 10 center in the class of 2024. He played last season in the Overtime Elite League, which allowed him to test the NBA draft waters while also signing with the Bulldogs.

Cyril is originally from Nigeria, arriving in the United States in 2021. He played a year of high school basketball at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee before joining Overtime Elite. He had previously signed with Kentucky before flipping to Georgia in April following John Calipari’s departure to Arkansas.

Cyril joins the aforementioned Kee and five-star forward Asa Newell in a very talented Georgia recruiting class set to join the team this year, in addition to the five transfer players the Bulldogs have brought in this offseason. Cyril’s rim protection, dunking ability, and overall size and frame will be a major help for Mike White’s team as they look to take a major step forward in the SEC following a 20-17 record a year ago.

