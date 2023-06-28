Somto Cyril, 4-star center, commits to Kentucky basketball's 2024 recruiting class: Report

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A busy month for Kentucky basketball recruiting continued Wednesday as center Somto Cyril committed to the Wildcats, according to 247Sports.

He is the third prospect to commit in June, joining forward Jordan Burks and guard Joey Hart, though Cyril is expected to remain in the 2024 class rather than reclassify to 2023, 247Sports' Travis Branham reported.

The 6-foot-10, 240-pound center is the first verbal commit to UK's 2024 class.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The four major recruiting services — Rivals, 247Sports, On3 and ESPN — all grade Cyril as a four-star prospect. He is the No. 44 overall prospect and No. 7 center in 2024, per 247Sports composite.

Kentucky basketball recruiting: Here are the players committed to the Wildcats' 2023 class

UK basketball roster 2023-24 watch: Here's where the Wildcats' lineup stands this summer

Cyril, a native of Nigeria who came to the United States in 2021, according to On3, also holds offers from Cincinnati, Florida, Indiana and others. He played his sophomore season at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Tennessee).

Advertisement

What Somto Cyril's commitment means for 2023-24 Kentucky basketball roster

It is too early to tell what situation Cyril will walk into ahead of the 2024-25 season. Kentucky currently has a pair of young bigs on its roster: rising sophomore Ugonna Onyenso and incoming freshman Aaron Bradshaw. The latter is expected to miss the start of this season with a foot fracture and is potential first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Cyril played in the Overtime Elite league last season, the same as fellow 2023 signees Burks and Dillingham and was teammates with incoming UK freshman Robert Dillingham on the Cold Hearts club. Cyril averaged 8.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game during the regular season. He slightly upped his scoring (8.3) and rebounding (7.7) during the playoffs, while rejecting 2.7 shots an outing.

Going portaling: How changing college basketball landscape has altered John Calipari's Kentucky rosters

Advertisement

C.L. Brown: After NBA draft deadline, John Calipari and Kentucky basketball need buzzer-beater

Shot blocking is an area where Cyril shined, as his per-game-average and total blocks (47, 14 more than second place) both led the OTE last season.

He also was the league's most efficient offensive player, ranking first in field-goal percentage at 66.2% (45 for 68).

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky basketball recruiting: Somto Cyril commits to John Calipari