'Somewhat of a normal situation': Following COVID-19 season, Kiffin, Rebels start camp

Aug. 9—OXFORD — The numbers and lines might not be painted on the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium quite yet, but next door on the practice fields and inside the Manning Center, it's officially Ole Miss football season.

The Rebels, coming off a 5-5 2020 campaign under first-year head coach Lane Kiffin, began preseason camp on Sunday. Media was allowed into practice on Monday for the first time since access shut down in spring 2020 due to COVID-19.

Expectations are high in Oxford, as the Rebels return 18 starters, including junior quarterback Matt Corral, college football's leader in total offense a season ago.

"It's good to get out on the field with them," Kiffin said. "(It's) somewhat of a normal situation."

One of the early standouts in camp is junior John Rhys Plumlee, formerly a quarterback who is currently working with the wide receivers and will be for the foreseeable future.

Playmaker Plumlee

As the primary signal-caller in 2019, Plumlee ran for 1,023 yards and 12 touchdowns but was relegated to spot duty with Corral's emergence under Kiffin. He made several impressive catches Monday, including an over-the-shoulder grab over senior Tylan Knight.

Plumlee is "still a quarterback mentally. He's going to think like one and everything when the play is called. He knows what I'm looking for," Corral said. "Slot does a lot of work for us in the offense. He's going to get to the right spot when I expect him to."

Corral, meanwhile, is looking to build on a 2020 campaign where he threw for 3,337 yards and 29 touchdowns and ran for an additional 506 yards. The Rebels scored just under 40 points per game last season and returns four starters on the offensive line, star running back Jerrion Ealy and a handful of experienced wide receivers.

Corral is receiving early NFL draft consideration for 2022 but is keeping a level head, even when scouts are watching his every move. His eyes are on the main prize — getting Ole Miss football to an elite level.

"Just keep the main thing the main thing," Corral said. "Nothing's changed from a football standpoint. It's the same exact thing, just more people are watching."

After ranking toward the bottom of college football in most defensive categories a season ago, optimism abounds for Ole Miss' defense. Almost all starters return from last year's team and a number of high-profile transfers have entered the fold, including former Navy safety Jake Springer.