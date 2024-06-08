Sometimes overlooked, catcher Riley Gallagher had key role in Britton's success

Jun. 7—CUMBERLAND — Despite bumps, bruises and a broken bone, Riley Gallagher loved catching Abi Britton.

In the same way blockers rarely get adulation after a touchdown, catchers often go unnoticed on the receiving end of dominant pitchers.

The strikeout is credited to the hurler, after all. Not their backstop behind the plate.

How's this for a stat?

Britton threw 1,303 pitchers this year. Just five got by Gallagher.

That means 99.7% of the time, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County-bound catcher was absorbing the brunt of rise balls pushing the upper 60s whistling into her mitt, or off-speed pitches darting around the zone.

Gallagher endured that punishment for three years. She wouldn't have had it any other way.

"It's kind scary, but I've been so used to it," she said, moments after Allegany defeating Boonsboro for the Class 1A state championship on May 25. "She broke my thumb once. Her pitches and how she throws the ball, it's just impeccable. She will forever be my favorite pitcher."

Gallagher now has the feather in her cap of catching a Gatorade Maryland softball Player of the Year, which Britton (Penn State) was awarded Friday.

She received some hardware of her own this week, as it was announced Gallagher won Western Maryland Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year for a third time.

With that combination, it's no wonder teams spent most of their time on offense retreating to the dugout.

"Catchers are a lot of times overlooked, especially Riley," Britton said. "People don't understand the amount of work she puts in behind the plate. I wouldn't look half as good if not for her. She's my rock. She's my best friend. She deserves all the publicity in the world."

Gallagher holds the distinction as the only catcher in school history to catch in three state championship games, winning two of them (Allegany also beat Patterson Mill, 3-2, in 2022 title game).

In Gallagher's four years behind the plate, Allegany has a preposterous 71-3 record with four area championships, four region titles, four WestMAC crowns, two undefeated seasons and one regular-season loss.

Her aforementioned broken bone occurred during a middle school game when both were teammates on the Braddock Warriors.

Gallagher injured her thumb and was out for months.

"She wasn't too happy about it," Britton joked.

That's a common issue catching a pitcher of Britton's velocity, whose heaters from just 43' are the equivalent of a more than 90 mile-per-hour delivery from a baseball mound.

"I definitely wouldn't want to be in Riley's position," Britton said. "She catches me on my best days and my worst days. She's a trooper back there. Sometimes she doesn't know exactly where it's going and she has to reach, and it does jam her sometimes."

A catcher of Gallagher's ability protected herself through preparation, both of her mind and body.

The senior's experience catching Britton spans more than a decade, giving her an understanding of where the ball should end up.

Before games Gallagher can be seen dynamic stretching using resistance bands to activate her her lower half, which helps her flexibility on those occasions when a pitch doesn't quite finish where it was supposed to.

"She's in a select group of catchers that have the knowledge and the athletic ability to be able to catch Abi," Allegany head coach Dave Winner said. "She's been cathing Abi for years. They grew up together.

"If you're a young catcher trying to catch Abi, it's kind of dangerous."

Gallagher has a cannon of an arm too, though she only got to make use of it a handful of times. Runners didn't even try to steal on the duo.

The one Mardela girl that did try to swipe second in the state semifinals was thrown out by a third of the baseline. Shortstop Mackenzie Monahan could've stopped to tie her shoe and still had time to tag the runner out.

Not only is Gallagher a brick wall, she batted .451, and 18 of her 32 base hits went for extra bases.

She finished with 15 doubles — just three shy of the single-season state record. She may have gotten it too if St. Maria Goretti hadn't forfeited both games of a doubleheader and the Campers didn't have a tournament game canceled due to a rain storm.

Now, Gallagher is off to UMBC. No disrespect to whoever the Retrievers' pitcher will be, but there's little chance Gallagher will have as hard a time catching her as she did in high school.

It won't even be the second-hardest-throwing pitcher Gallagher has caught at Alco.

She was behind the plate for two-time Area Player of the Year Kyra Pittman her freshman campaign, who played two seasons at the University of Maryland before transferring to Pittsburgh this past year.

"I definitely will be (prepared)," Gallagher said with a smile. "It'll be easier for me."

Every Batman has their Robin, but Gallagher played second fiddle to no one, not even the best player in the state of Maryland.

Quarterbacks buy luxury watches for their offensive lines when they win Most Valuable Player. I'm sure Gallagher's is out for delivery.

For a player as selfless as Gallagher, catching greatness was probably reward enough.

